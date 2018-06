"Is it really shocking for an employee of the World Bank to receive more than Condoleezza Rice's $183,500 salary? Try this for a perspective adjustment: In 2005, 1,396 world bank employees earn that much or more. And, unlike Ms. Rice's salary, it is tax-free. In fact, it is the norm, not an aberration for a World Bank executive with a PH.D to earn-more than the Secretary of State. So is the true scandal how little the Secretary of State earns?"