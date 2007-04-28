"My Dear Mr. President: "I was sitting in the audience at the Summit Meeting of Negro Leaders yesterday, when you said we must have patience. On hearing you say this, I felt like standing up and saying, "Oh, no! Not again." "I respectfully remind you, sir, that we have been the most patient of all people. When you said we must have self-respect, I wondered how we could have self-respect and remain patient considering the treatment accorded us through the years. "Seventeen million Negroes cannot do as you suggest and wait for the hearts of men to change..."