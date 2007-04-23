The two terrorist attacks on April 10, 2007 in Casablanca, Morocco, and the April 11, 2007 bombing in the Algerian capital were harshly condemned in the Arab world. This was clearly reflected in cartoons published in Arab newspapers, many of which dealt with various aspects of Islamist terrorism. The cartoons presented the terrorists who perpetrated the attacks in Morocco and Algeria as bloodthirsty murderers destined for hell; the spread of terrorism in the Arab world was characterized as a worrying and threatening phenomenon; terrorism was presented as a distortion of the commandments of the Koran; and there was criticism of the clergy's acquiescence in the face of terrorist acts.