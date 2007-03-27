I know that many readers will chafe at this headline. But isn't it interesting, even provocative that the sentiment should come from a liberal columnist at a liberal daily in authoritarian Algeria? Yes, it is very interesting and very provocative. And, by my estimate, largely true:

In an opinion piece in the liberal Algerian daily Liberté, columnist Mustapha Hammouche criticizes what he sees as the simplistic populism of the anti-war movement in the U.S. He argues that the anti-war protests are primarily a result of nostalgia for the protest movement against the Vietnam War, and that they ignore the realities of the current war in Iraq --