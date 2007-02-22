The Saudi Prince Walid bin Talal is giving CAIR (Council on
American-Islamic Relations) $50m to influence and
organize American Muslims under a Wahabbi umbrella organization. This is very dangerous for American Muslims and for America. The money will be used to empower the wrong Muslims in the US to influence our politicians.
I urge you to press the US Congress to pass a new law, or to amend the Patriot Act, requiring that all Islamist organizations in the US be subject
to new rules. Donations are to be provided by individuals and they are not to exceed $1,000 per individual pr some other small amount. We have several Muslim-Americans in the US who agree with our assessment and will help lead the charge in Congress.
CAIR does not represent us and we are asking you to help us make sure that it can never represent any Muslim in the US.
Best,
Farid Ghadry
