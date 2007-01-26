A man with an egg carton full of pigeons left the container at the Ghazil pet market in Baghdad. Curious buyers looked. And then a bomb went off. 15 people were killed, 33 injured. No statistics about whether they were Shia or Sunni. No statistics about pigeons either. The infamy and perfidy continue.

Same day in Baghdad, destination tourist spot. Nancy Pelosi said that she had a better understanding of the situation in Iraq since she met with Nouri Al Maliki in the Green Zone. I hope she'll share her new understanding with us. I wonder whether she went outside the Green Zone. Don't you think these visits are a bit fatuous?