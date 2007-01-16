a pieceBoston Globe
"Today, the war in Iraq is both a symptom and a cause of the chronic disease of U.S. violence. Bush feeds the virus, and it infects every organ of the body politic. King would be appalled at the way guns now shape the hopelessness of young black men. But King would name the link between gun supply in American cities and the flood of weapons from a global arms industry across the impoverished regions of the world. Indeed, poverty has become the ground of global violence, and terrorism is its poison flower."