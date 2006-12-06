Please read.
Whereas, the President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and other former and present members of the government of Iran, have consistently violated the prohibition against direct and public incitement to genocide, in their clear and persistent calls for the "annihilation" of Israel and for "Israel to be wiped off the map, as the Imam says".here
Whereas these public and direct genocidal threats and incitements also violate the United Nations Charter's prohibition against any threat or act against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State of the United Nations.
Whereas these public and direct genocidal threats and incitements also violate the prohibition in the Statute for an International Criminal Court against the public and direct genocidal threats and incitements.
Whereas these public and direct genocidal threats and incitements are accompanied by a publicly avowed intent to acquire nuclear weapons, so as to "eliminate" Israel "in one single storm."
Therefore, be it resolved, that the OSCE expert meeting on "Best Practices in Combating Anti-Semitism", on the 21 November 2006, at the Deutscher Bundestag/ German Parliament - in Berlin adopt the following;