Zeal for combat filling the Palestinian ranks: Contempt for talks with Israel grows

Young militants have flooded the ranks of the Palestinian factions, bringing a new mixture of lethal zeal and contempt for practical, political solutions to a long-term war against Israel they don't expect to win in their lifetimes.



These foot soldiers of the militant wings of Fatah and Hamas have little education and hold much more violent and absolute views than their political leaders. While leaders negotiate with Israel, reaching such agreements as Sunday's fragile cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, most of the young militants oppose negotiations and want to annihilate the Jewish state.