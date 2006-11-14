Telegrapheditorialized this morningHereHaartezPalestine unity government will not recognize Israel
The ruling Islamic militant group Hamas said Tuesday the agenda of the proposed Palestinian unity government would not recognize Israel or accept a a two-state solution. "We reject the two-state solution, which is the vision of U.S. President George Bush, because it represents a clear recognition of Israel," Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said. "Our position in this regard remains unchanged. We reject joining any government that recognizes Israel."