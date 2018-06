OK, this may not be earthshaking. But it points to a deep social chasm in Western societies--deepening every day--between the social mores of Muslims and the civil rights of other citizens. Now, in this case, in which a Muslim cab driver refused to take on a blind passenger with her guide dog--not that he was actually dirty but because he was theologically "unclean"--the courts ruled for the blind woman and against the taxi man. Still, he insisted, he won't carry dogs in his cab.