Delivery of the first Iranian arms consignment in the south also went through Monday -unhindered by the Lebanese army or UNIFIL.here
Our military and W. intelligence sources reveal that Hizballah waited only one day after Israel's final pull-out to set up checkpoints and declare its retaken strongholds with rockets "closed military zones," which neither the Lebanese army nor UN peacekeepers have dared enter. The Israeli government has refrained from informing the public of these developments which effectively relegate UN Security Council resolution 1701 to the same dustbin as 1559 which demanded Hizballah's disarmement.