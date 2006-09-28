The New York Timesprintedthey are all interesting--in any way you use the wordThe New York TimesFinancial Times
On the other hand, he displayed a growing mastery of UN vocabulary. Phrases such as "ownership", "gender mainstreaming", "equitable geographical distribution" and, of course, "the common good of the international community", peppered his replies. That said, the word "genocide" appeared to elude him--with regards to Darfur and Rwanda--although he did call for "bolder measures" to ensure events like the 1994 "massacre" in central Africa were not repeated.the whole piece