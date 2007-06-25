by Cass Sunstein
over-the-top op-ed
The Global Warming Hoax Global Warming isn't real. It's a hoax. "They" say the world is getting warmer. Tell that to the people of Alaska. In Alaska, it's too cold. I know someone in Anchorage who uses the heater all the time, because it's freezing there. It's cold in Moscow too. And what about Iceland? Once, the scientists said it would be colder. Now, the scientists say it will be hotter. They keep going back and forth. The world is so big, it couldn't get that hot, all of a sudden. They say a little pollution will make everything hotter. That's impossible. The world is too big for that. Even schoolchildren know that on some days it's cold, and on other days it's hot. You can't predict the weather. Would you rather starve, because of all the money wasted on this hoax, or be normal, because of the weather? When the world is so big, let's have liberty and prosperity, not a hoax.