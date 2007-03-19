by Daniel DreznerThe EconomistAll Politics Is Global: Explaining International Regulatory Regimes
Mr Drezner believes that what really matter [in determining the development of international regulatory regimes] are the domestic preferences of powerful governments: "States make the rules." This directly contradicts Thomas Friedman's flat-world notion that globalisation has emasculated the state. Mr Friedman's ideas--such as that capitalists worldwide now form an "electronic herd" that tramples down borders--are, according to Mr Drezner, "simple, pithy and wrong". As evidence, Mr Drezner provides case studies ranging from internet protocols to anti-retroviral drugs. He shows that "great powers cajole and coerce those who disagree with them into accepting the same rulebook."