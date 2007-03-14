by Robert Brustein



The Snows of Kilamanjaro--The Slush of Kilimajaro

Tender is the Night--Torrid is the Night

The Grapes of Wrath--The Raisins of Wrath

The Good Earth--The Good Swamp

The Sun Also Rises--The Sun Also Parches

The Iceman Cometh--The Iceman Melteth

Desire Under the Elms--Desire Under the Stumps

Ah, Wilderness!--Ah, Barrenness!

The Winds of War--The Hurricanes of War

Lydie Breeze--Lydie Tornado

Feast or Famine--Famine or Famine

From Here to Eternity--From Here to 2016

Mr. Sammler's Planet--Mr. Sammler's Dead Star Big River

Rain

The Long Hot Summer

Henderson the Rain King

The Perfect Storm

Typhoon

Tropic of Cancer

The Wasteland