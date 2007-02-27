by Linda Hirshman
my pleasomeone would come up with a listothers are willing to warn us away from authorial excess
my pleasomeone would come up with a listothers are willing to warn us away from authorial excess
Plato's Republic, 408 pp.; Aristotle's Nicomachean Ethics, 400 pp.; Hobbes' Leviathan: With Selected Variants from the Latin Edition of 1668, 584 pp.; Locke, Two Treatises of Government And a Letter Concerning Toleration, 180 pp.; all of Rousseau's political writings, 249 pp.; Utilitarianism, On Liberty, and Essay on Bentham: Together With Selected Writings of Jeremy Bentham and John Austin by Jeremy Bentham, J.S. Mill, John Austin, Mary Warnock, 352 pp.Theory of JusticeCreation of the American RepublicMachiavellian MomentSumma TheologicaKapitalDouthat's criticism