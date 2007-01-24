by Geoffrey Nunberg
The AtlanticTimeJoint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Peter PaceTony Snow
The AtlanticTimeJoint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Peter PaceTony Snow
Our local commander believes that a couple additional U.S. battalions, basically a plus-up -- net plus-up of about 4,000 would enhance our ability to help the Iraqi forces there exploit the opportunity.surgeAviation WeeksurgerootsbriefingsurgelongescalationtolddefendsThe Atlantic
[Neoconservatives] have stated that if the United States were to markedly improve its strategic position in the Middle East, and thus be able to talk to Syria and Iran from a position of strength, dialogue with Iraq's neighbors might at some juncture be justified. That is exactly what the administration seems to be doing: the troop plus-up in Greater Baghdad, coupled with a more powerful naval and air presence in the Persian Gulf, is designed to prepare a more favorable context for eventual negotiations.