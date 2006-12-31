by Richard Stern
Saddam and Gerry
The buzzard never says it is to blame.
The panther wouldn't know what scruples mean.
When the piranha strikes it feels no shame.
If snakes had hands, they'd feel their hands were clean...
On this third planet of the sun
Among the signs of bestiality
A clear conscience is Number One.
