by Eric Rauchway

First, under the heading of, "the Internets are awesome", the "I Have a Dream" speech:

Also, you might like Mark Kurlansky's new, brief book Nonviolence, which he talks about on BBC Radio 4's "Start the Week" here. UPDATE: Further on the awesomeness of the internet, here is a scholarly attempt to measure it, by Scott Eric Kaufman, which we at Open U should in the interest of science abet.