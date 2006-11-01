by Eric Rauchway
KQEDForum, with Michael Krasny
KQEDForum, with Michael Krasny
"I get very bored of being pigeon-holed as a right-wing historian when, in many ways, when I come to the United States I feel as if I'm a liberal, born and bred, that the political spectrum here is so different from that back in Europe that things that are conservative in my country are generally quite liberal here, and the things that are conservative in the United States don't really exist in Europe anymore. So it's not a helpful label, and I don't think it really illuminates my work as a historian...."Through the Looking Glass
'... The name of the song is called "HADDOCKS' EYES."'
'Oh, that's the name of the song, is it?' Alice said, trying to feel interested.
'No, you don't understand,' the Knight said, looking a little vexed. 'That's what the name is CALLED. The name really IS "THE AGED AGED MAN."'
'Then I ought to have said "That's what the SONG is called"?' Alice corrected herself.
'No, you oughtn't: that's quite another thing! The SONG is called "WAYS AND MEANS": but that's only what it's CALLED, you know!'
'Well, what IS the song, then?' said Alice, who was by this time completely bewildered.
'I was coming to that,' the Knight said. 'The song really IS "A-SITTING ON A GATE": and the tune's my own invention.'