by Jacob T. Levy
I'll say it. For the past two weeks or so, Balkinization's contributors, including our own Sandy Levinson, have been putting up post after important post on executive power, torture, and the Bush administration's extravagant constitutional claims. I think these may be the most morally and constitutionally urgent matters in the American political order right now. I lack any interesting expertise that would let me write anything on the subjects you should read instead of reading their posts. A selection:
Marty Lederman:
Will Congress Authorize Violations of the Geneva Convention?
Even OLC is Unwilling to Say That That These Techniques Comply with Geneva
Jack Balkin:
Brian Tamanaha:
Sandy Levinson:
Hear, hear. Please, go read.