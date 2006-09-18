by Daniel Drezner
going VizziniDeborah Solomon's interview with Lee Siegel in yesterday's New York Times Magazine
going VizziniDeborah Solomon's interview with Lee Siegel in yesterday's New York Times Magazine
Anonymity is a universal convention of the blogosphere, and the wicked expedience is that you can speak without consequences.... Everyone seems to be fleeing from the responsibilities that come from being who you are. I think that is why the blogosphere is thriving. It allows people to develop a fantasy self.... Seriously, the blogosphere strips argument of logic and rhetoric down to the naked emotion behind it.... At least for those who practice incessant character assassination, which represents a good portion of the blogosphere, they vent out of the pain of being unacknowledged.the bloggers who tangled with Siegel in the pastan amusing trifle