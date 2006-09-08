by Jacob T. Levy
Isaac ChotinerThe Plank
Isaac ChotinerThe Plank
As an American, it's been hard not to follow Blair's descent over the past couple of years without an abiding sense of, well, shame. [...]But, his predicament has been relentlessly worsened by the Bush administration's continued unwillingness to offer rhetorical or substantive assistance to its best (and, in a practical sense, only) ally. From Guantánamo to steel tariffs to rebuilding contracts, the Brits have been consistently stiffed.Iain Murrayrecurring complaintsmuch more importantBlair needed to be able to show some ability to affect American policywhyto its own interests.international