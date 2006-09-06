by Eric Rauchway

I think the answer is twofold: (a) you have to go venue-shopping, and (b) you have to rely on whatever arguments seem to work, even if they're not reality-based and technocratic. For example, in my own work I discuss how, prior to the New Deal, Americans supported public-health policies at the local level when they thought it was a good reaction to the perceived threat of immigration. But such policies would require a more populist party, and one more savvy about its state and municipal machines, to promote them.