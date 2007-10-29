



To which African tyrant does this cozy cottage belong? There are several who come to mind. But, alas, this display of gold and tinsel belongs to Robert Mugabe, whose people are suffering from 10,000% inflation for even basic goods that are not available in the market. Mugabe is, of course, a Marxist. Hence the healthy state of Zimbabwe's economy. And also a racist: hence also the healthy state of Zimbabwe's economy. And, on his side as protector to the south, is the once exhilarating new South Africa now led by Thabo Mbeki, indifferent to democracy both in his own country and in others.



The cinema screen in the last photo is for Mugabe to watch home movies.