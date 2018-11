Say what you will about Kos, I think he nails it here:

What I'm seeing is lots of people take a look at Hillary, then say, "Why was it that I hated her again?" The right-wing press told everyone for so long that they hated Clinton, that people simply assumed they did. When they see her, they're no longer so sure.

Maybe that explains why the GOP is bashing Hillary on tax-and-spend, not character, grounds.



--Michael Crowley