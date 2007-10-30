But What Does He Think About Girardi? [John DiStaso, New Hampshire Union-Leader]: “'Yankee Fan-in-Chief' Rudy Giuliani says now that the Red Sox have won the World Series, 'I’m back to the Yankees and I’m very concerned about A-Rod. ... Fifty-four home runs, you can’t replace that,' Giuliani said today in an interview."

Stickin' Around [John Solomon, Washington Post]: "Ten months into his presidential bid, Rudolph W. Giuliani continues to work part time at the security consulting firm he promised to leave this past spring to focus on his pursuit of the Republican nomination. Giuliani's continuing involvement with a firm catering to corporate clients makes him unique among Republican contenders. It also complicates the task of separating his firm's assets from his campaign spending.

Bill's Role [Anne E. Kornblut, Washington Post]: "So far, [Bill Clinton] has maneuvered the uncharted territory of running what amounts to a third presidential campaign largely as a free agent--attending occasional strategy meetings with senior advisers at the couple's home in Chappaqua, N.Y., and serving as a surrogate in places his wife cannot be, but rarely making his presence felt at the campaign's headquarters in Arlington, several campaign officials said. He is at times out of the loop on campaign strategy and developments, they said.

Obama Grilled in Iowa ... [Jason Clayworth, Des Moines Register]: "Presidential candidate Barack Obama faced heat in Iowa on Monday to explain his stand on gay marriage. Obama took questions about his stand on the issue at both of his campaign stops in the state on Monday. ... Obama repeated his stand that he is against gay marriage, but for civil unions that offer the same benefits as traditional marriage."