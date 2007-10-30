I apparently missed the early buzz on AEI adjunct fellow Jon Entine's book "Abraham's Children"--all about how Jews are genetically programmed to be smarter than everyone else--but Dana Milbank's dispatch from Monday's AEI forum on the book includes a lovely quote from fellow AEIer Charles "Bell Curve" Murray, reminding us of Murray's special gift for winning friends and influencing people. Positing that the Talmudic tradition probably drove out slow Jews long ago, Murray notes, "If you were dumb and a Jew, it was a lot easier to be a Christian."

Oy.

--Michelle Cottle

