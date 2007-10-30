It looks like Bill Richardson is first in line. From the AP:
Democratic presidential candidate Bill Richardson says he regrets the negative tone taken by 2 of his rivals in their criticism of front-runner Hillary Rodham Clinton.
The New Mexico governor has chided Barack Obama and John Edwards in their efforts to portray Clinton as beholden to special interests.
Richardson said today in Concord, New Hampshire, that he thinks Obama and Edwards should concentrate on the issues and not on attacking Clinton.
Unfortunately for Richardson, Dick Morris is predicting that the New Mexico Governor will be Hillary's number two--which means that he almost certainly won't be. Then again, Mickey Kaus is always taking potshots at Richardson. Hmm, Morris vs. Kaus. It's a battle for the ages. Who can be more wrong?!
--Jason Zengerle