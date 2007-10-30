Perennial marginal presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich once saw a UFO, according to, uh, Shirley MacLaine. (I guess they're friends?) In an upcoming book, MacLaine reveals that the Ohio congressman's extraterrestrial sighting happened when he was visiting her:

Dennis found his encounter extremely moving. The smell of roses drew him out to my balcony where, when he looked up, he saw a gigantic triangular craft, silent, and observing him. It hovered, soundless, for 10 minutes or so, and sped away with a speed he couldn't comprehend. He said he felt a connection in his heart and heard directions in his mind

Talk about burying the lede! What were the directions? (Marry a much younger red head?) MacLaine doesn't say. Meanwhile, Kucinich's campaign website has already posted a link to an editorial in the Cleveland Plain Dealer entitled "So Dennis Kucinich saw a UFO; what's the big deal?"

Update: Oops, it seems my colleague Chris Orr beat me to this story last week. Apologies, loyal commenters and readers, for the repeat. You can read Chris's posts here and here.



--Keelin McDonell