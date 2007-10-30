When in Rome... [ Paul Kiel, TalkingPointsMemo]:

"With presidential primary politics, things move faster. Now the number of senators who have unequivocally opposed Mukasey's nomination is four."

Romney's Contract with NH [Mark Ambinder, The Atlantic]:

"To make sure Mitt Romney's slim but steady lead in New Hampshire holds up, his campaign will take steps to "tighten" his message there and "close the deal" with conservative voters, advisers said today. Romney's television traffic will begin to emphasize his experience as a businessman above all else -- his tenure at Bain Capital and his stewardship of the 2002 Olympic Games."