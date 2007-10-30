Hanan Ashrawi is back in America. You won't see her much on television

these days because the truth is that she has little to say, and even her

elegant English can't disguise the fact that Palestine is a broken reality

and a broken idea. Broken by the Palestinians themselves.



But I noticed that Ashrawi did speak here and there, and the last audience

she addressed was one at Emory University. This talk was in a series

focusing on peace-building in war-torn regions. Yes, the usual feel

good/feel bad colloquy that amounts to nothing. Another speaker in the

series was Jimmy Carter who speaks about almost nothing else other than the

victim Palestinians and the victimizer Israelis. Ashrawi called Carter a

prophet.



Ashrawi is a Palestinian Christian whose whole community is eroding. The

Christian community in Israel grows, while in putative Palestine it is in

the process of disappearing. Of course, this is also to be blamed on the Jews.



