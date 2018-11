Former TNR hand Tim Fernholz has somehow found and passed along a clip of the 2000 Bush-Gore debate I mentioned in my item below about the Hillary "glare." Clinton wasn't nearly this clumsy last night, of course, but I do think the spirit may have been the same. Now I need to find a clip of Lazio confronting her in their famous 2000 debate. (Skip ahead to about 0:55 on the clock if you're impatient):

--Michael Crowley