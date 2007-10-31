AFSCME Pushes One More Lady [Steven Greenhouse, The Caucus (NYT)]:

"Gaining one of the biggest endorsements that organized labor has to offer, Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton is to receive the endorsement at 1:30 p.m. today of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, a union official said today."

More on AFSCME below.

Wrestling Russert [Tom Bevan, RealClearPolitics]:

"Blaming Russert [for yesterday's debate] is not only ridiculous, it makes Hillary and her campaign look like a bunch of spoiled children. Why not say, 'so we had one bad night out of a hundred' and leave it at that? Better yet, why say anything at all?"