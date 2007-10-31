AFSCME Pushes One More Lady [Steven Greenhouse, The Caucus (NYT)]:

"Gaining one of the biggest endorsements that organized labor has to offer, Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton is to receive the endorsement at 1:30 p.m. today of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, a union official said today."

 More on AFSCME below.

Wrestling Russert [Tom Bevan, RealClearPolitics]:

"Blaming Russert [for yesterday's debate] is not only ridiculous, it makes Hillary and her campaign look like a bunch of spoiled children. Why not say, 'so we had one bad night out of a hundred' and leave it at that? Better yet, why say anything at all?"


Left Not Sold on Immigrant IDs [Ben Smith, Politico]:

"One reality check on driver's licenses for illegal immigrants: Obama and Edwards may win points for standing on principle, but they may also face attacks on the substance, and certainly will in a general election. Dodd, the only Democrat to clearly oppose Spitzer's plan, was playing to what even Democrats want."

Get the latest from TNR. Sign up for the newsletter.

Flip Floppers Unite [ Rich Lowry, The Corner]:

"I think, indirectly (and here I disagree with Kathryn), it was a bad night for Romney. If inauthenticity is one of [Clinton's] major vulnerabilities, you wouldn't naturally throw Romney into a fight with her, given—fairly or unfairly—his own problems on that front. Rudy and McCain match up with her much better on this theme."

 Girly Men: [Kathleen Reardon, Huffington Post]:

"A fascinating thing has occurred among the Democratic candidates. It's a kind of gender role reversal in communication style. Contrary to decades of research, the male Democratic presidential candidates sound more equivocal than the woman."

'President Richardson', Rare Sesquipedal [Christi Parsons, The Swamp]:

"A lot of demonstration chants follow the meter of middle English poetry," said Wells. It's "something deep in us" that drives us to phrase things this way."

--Dayo Olopade

Update: 'Sesquipedal' is usually used to refer to long words. The meter of 'President Richardson' is, in fact, a double-dactyl--used to perfection below by poet John Hollander:

"Twilight's Last Gleaming"

Higgledy piggledy,
President Jefferson
Gave up the ghost on the
Fourth of July.

So did John Adams, which
Shows that such patriots
Propagandistically
Know how to die.  