Labor of Love I: [Jesse J. Holland, AP]: “Hillary Rodham Clinton won the presidential endorsement of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees on Wednesday, an important union boost for the Democratic front-runner. … The union is the largest for workers in the public service sector with 1.4 million members nationwide.”

Labor of Love II: [Christine Hauser, The New York Times]: Mr. Edwards will appear today at a rally in Concord, where one of the New Hampshire locals of the Service Employees International Union, Local 1984, will present its endorsement. Local 1984’s State Employees Association, which has 9,000 members, is now working out the details of the support.

No Shows?: [Ben Adler, Politico]: “Any candidate’s efforts to mobilize young people in Iowa will have to clear a significant hurdle that isn’t often discussed: the vote-depressing nature of the caucus system. Unlike primaries where a voter can stop by at any time of day or vote by absentee ballot, caucuses require you to come out on a cold dark Iowa evening and stay for up to two hours.”

Hanging In: [Peter Hamby, CNN]: “The host of Comedy Central's ‘The Colbert Report’ will file papers late Wednesday or early Thursday to put his name on South Carolina's Democratic primary ballot, a source familiar with the comedian's strategy said.”