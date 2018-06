Halloween not scary enough for you? Check out this piece in today's WaPo about the FDA's pathetic--and increasingly underfunded--attempts to monitor foreign drug and drug ingredient makers.

One thing that struck me as particularly absurd: In addition to being ill-advised from a consumer-safety standpoint, the differing standards (inspections every two years for U.S. companies vs. every eight to 12 years for foreign firms) seem wildly unfair to American manufacturers.

--Michelle Cottle