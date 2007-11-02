From today's LAT:

Speaking on a conference call with donors Wednesday, Clinton strategist Mark Penn said his polling shows that Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and former Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.) were already suffering a "backlash" among female voters.

Now on the one hand, I believe that Penn's polling really shows that. On the other hand, as a rival strategist points out, isn't Penn simply affirming another famous critique of the Clinton machine: That it simply never stops polling?



--Michael Crowley