...to Buddy Cianci, former mayor of Providence, Rhode Island whose comeback after a four-and-a-half year federal prison sentence for racketeering conspiracy I wrote about this week. Part of that comeback is his recently announced hiring by the city's ABC affiliate to be its chief political correspondent, and he'll host a dis 'n dat weekly segment entitled, "Your Attention Please." It premiered last night.

Given Cianci's ability to turn Providence from the "armpit of New England" into the "Renaissance City," maybe it's time to Bring Buddy to Baghdad?

--James Kirchick

