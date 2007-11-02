So not only does Dennis Kucinich believe in UFOs, but it turns out he has horrendous taste in music too:

Unemployed, Former Mayor Kucinich moved to Los Angeles, where he lived near and frequently wandered MacArthur Park, playing the Richard Harris pop song "MacArthur Park" in his head. "I was thinking of that song and thinking of the lyrics where they talk about 'Someone left the cake out in the rain. It took so long to make it.' And it goes on, raising the question of whether I'll ever have that recipe again."

Some of you may recall that this is the same song Dave Barry determined to be the worst song ever recorded. As he put it, "What the HELL is this song about?"

--Josh Patashnik