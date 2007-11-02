Robert Rubin is a very accomplished person. He is smart, he is honorable

and he thinks for the long haul. That's certainly how he behaved as

Secretary of the Treasury (and how he also behaved during the ugly fracas

over Larry Summers at the Harvard Corporation). Certainly people have been

wondering what he thinks about the disaster that is now unfolding in the

credit crisis and about how dishonestly the rating business has been

pursued. It's not an abstract curiosity. Citigroup has been dragged down

by these events, and Robert Rubin is a big player in Citigroup, which the

Wall Street Journal this morning suggested might have to be broken up. In

fact, Robert Rubin is the chairman of the executive committee of the board

of Citigroup. What does he think about how his banking house has behaved

and his fellow bankers at Merrill Lynch and Bear Stearns, etc.?

