If the Democrats think that waterboarding and other tactics against
terrorism is constitutionally verboten, let them pass a law against
it. This is their option, and if the President vetoes it, the political
fight, even the moral fight, would be crystal clear.
I'm always slightly embarrassed agreeing with the editorial page of the
Wall Street Journal. But that's its wisdom this morning and I am
afraid to say I agree. A confirmation hearing is a grotesque stage for a
battle over constitutional ethics, especially when the senators have been
so mercurial over Michael Mukasey, whom first they love and now they
don't. All of the Democratic presidential candidates are against him. Who
could blame them? The minority-of-a-minority Iowa caucus could hinge on this.
The Democrats Vs. Mukasey
If the Democrats think that waterboarding and other tactics against