If the Democrats think that waterboarding and other tactics against

terrorism is constitutionally verboten, let them pass a law against

it. This is their option, and if the President vetoes it, the political

fight, even the moral fight, would be crystal clear.



I'm always slightly embarrassed agreeing with the editorial page of the

Wall Street Journal. But that's its wisdom this morning and I am

afraid to say I agree. A confirmation hearing is a grotesque stage for a

battle over constitutional ethics, especially when the senators have been

so mercurial over Michael Mukasey, whom first they love and now they

don't. All of the Democratic presidential candidates are against him. Who

could blame them? The minority-of-a-minority Iowa caucus could hinge on this.



