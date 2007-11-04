I think it's people who are, who think the single most important issue is the war in Iraq ... national security and issues relating to terror. They [Iowa voters] are pretty sophisticated. When I ran the first time as a kid I--I got elected [to the Senate] when I was 29--I ran against the war in Vietnam, and literally used to be able to say--this is not a joke--I'd stand up at a coffee, a house party ... and I'd say, you know, "We're gong to end this war in Vietnam. I'm going to help end it. We're going to come home and tend to the nation's problems." Well, if you ever follow me in Iowa, I say, "Assume I'm president and I can wave a wand and end this war in a way we don't have to go back 15 years from now. How many of you would feel secure about our place in the world?" No one raises their hand. I say "Well ... even if we settle Iraq in the best way possible, how many of you think we're okay in the Middle East?" Nobody. Everybody knows ... the next president's going to have to end this war in a way that doesn't mortgage our future in the region, and immediately turn to other hotspots in the world.

And the second [reason] why I expect to do very well in Iowa, is that people people are figuring out that I mean what I say... And one of the things that we don't do as Democrats is--John Edwards tries to do it ... maybe succesfully does it--is [voters] not only want us to be right on policy, they want to get a sense that we know what it's like, how hard it is for middle class America these days. ... My dad used to have an expression. He'd say, "I don't expect the government to solve my problems, but I expect them to understand it." And I think my career and my life and who I am all fits with most of their circumstances. There's nothing put on about it. It's who I am. I don't live in Washington. I've commuted every day for the last 35 years. Unfortunately I'm listed as the second poorest man in the Senate, which I'm not proud of. But I think they know that there are people out there who haven't kind of forgotten them. Who still have to deal with some kind of similar problems. So I hope that goes to their sense that I mean what I say.

So, on the first point, you seem to be suggesting they understand there aren't easy answers in Iraq?

Absolutely. Look at the reaction to my friend Bill Richardson--and he is my friend, for real. Bill said, "I'll get them out immediately." Then, "Well, three months." Then six months, now a year. My point is [voters] know it. Cab drivers know it. One of the themes I've been pounding away on--now if I'm wrong, then I'm dead wrong, okay--I really honest to God believe the American people are so much more sophisticated and smarter and have so much more grit thant either party gives them credit for. ...

What I said tonight talking to a group earlier [was] ... "I think Bush is going to be judged very harshly by history. Not for the mistakes he made, because whoever was president on the 12th of September would have made mistakes. But for the opportunities he squandered." And then I told them to imagine if I had said as president, after 9/11, "I have called a meeting of the world's major powers to meet in Geneva, Switzerland in October..." Who the hell wouldn't have shown up? Imagine if I'd said, "I'm sending an energy bill to Congress that will require some sacrifice, I expect you to support it." Who would not have supported it? And so the generic point is that I think the American people and the people in Iowa who are really active, they know that ... there's got to be some sacrifice.