John Edwards was the featured guest on ABC's "This Week" today. Here's one question he got from George Stephanopoulos:

Sometimes when you talk about [electability] a lot of people listen and say you're slipping into code. You say things like, in Iowa, "picture in your head, each us is running in a tough place"--you, Senator Obama, Senator Clinton--"which one's gonna be more helpful, which one's not? Your instincts will tell you the right answer." A lot of people hear that and say that's some kind of racial/gender code.



"Absolutely not," Edwards replied. He also reminded Stephanopoulos that at one Democratic debate he had said that "if youre not voting for Senator Obama because he's black or Senator Clinton because shes a women, don't vote for me, you shouldn't vote for me."

This is the first I'd heard of this, though it turns out Jake Tapper blogged about it a couple of weeks ago. I don't know quite what to make of this, but I would be interested to know whether "your instincts" is a stock line he's been using repeatedly or if it was just a one-off formulation.