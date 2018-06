RealClearPolitics covers a meeting of a dozen GOP voters in suburban Richmond, where one attendee has this to say about Mitt Romney:



Being a Democrat "is worse than being a Mormon," Mr. Armstrong said. "There's Mormons, and there's insects, and there's Democrats," he added, extending his arm and then lowering it to indicate his decreasing regard for each group.

I can see the bumper sticker now: Mitt--Better Than a Bug!

--Christopher Orr