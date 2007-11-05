I was thinking a little bit more about Geraldine Ferraro's sisterly defense of Hillary Clinton, and it really is kind of shocking she'd make it. That's becase when Ferraro ran for veep in 1984, she actually was subjected to some borderline--and sometimes outright--sexist remarks.

There was Tom Brokaw, who referred to Ferraro as "the first woman to be nominated for vice president -- size 6!" And, of course, there Barbara Bush, who, asked what she thought of Ferraro, replied:

I can’t say it, but it rhymes with rich.

Now the only place you'll find that sort of stuff is in a SNL skit.

--Jason Zengerle

