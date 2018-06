Where to begin?? From Kathryn Jean Lopez at The Corner:

Barack Obama did the "live from New York, it's Saturday night," on SNL last night, after announcing in a skit that was a Halloween party at the Clintons' home: “Well, you know, Hillary, I have nothing to hide. I enjoy being myself,” Obama said. "I'm not going to change who I am just because it is Halloween."



I think his 15 minutes as a serious contender for the presidency are about up.