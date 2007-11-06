For all the talk about Rudy's electability--and I agree that, in an election year that looks as if it's going to be tough for the GOP, an unconventional Republican like Rudy probably has an advantage over a conventional one like Romney--the Bernie Kerik saga is tailor-made for some pretty great Democratic attack ads. Especially when Giuliani continues to talk about Kerik like this:

“Sure, there were issues,” Mr. Giuliani added, “but if I have the same degree of success and failure as president of the United States, this country will be in great shape.”

--Jason Zengerle