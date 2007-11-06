Just another quick point about that Washington Post/ABC poll out yesterday, which shows John McCain up seven points since late September. It's telling, I think, that white evangelicals are at the forefront of the McCain resurgence.

Here's how the GOP candidates are doing among evangelicals (this is not actually posted online):

11/1/07 9/30/07 9/7/07 7/21/07 6/1/07 4/15/07

Rudy Giuliani 24 23 25 30 32 34

John McCain 23 13 19 14 17 19

Fred Thompson 22 22 29 22 15 15

Mitt Romney 7 8 6 5 9 13

Mike Huckabee 13 9 8 4 4 3

And here's how the GOP candidates are doing overall: