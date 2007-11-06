Benjamin Netanyahu was cited in this morning's Ha'aretz as saying

that the only partner Israel had for peace talks is a "virtual partner in

a virtual reality." I am afraid that he is correct, and that we shall see

that very soon after everyone docks at Annapolis. Who everyone is, we do

not yet know. The Saudis, for example? Without them, the virtual reality

is not even virtual.



Do you expect Mahmoud Abbas and his Fatah to really fight Hamas in the

West Bank? Forget it. Today's Times carries an article "Palestinians

Clash in West Bank." The place was Nablus to which over many

months the Israelis had brought some order. Then they agreed to allow 300

Palestinian police to take over. Oops! The Palestinians themselves only

wanted to have responsibility in daylight. The Israelis would do the

patrolling at night.



So what about the clash? Was it Fatah against Hamas? Not on your

life. It was Fatah against Fatah. So is Fatah a real partner? Or a

virtual partner, as Netanyahu insists? Actually, that's what I think both

